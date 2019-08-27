58,239 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 41,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 113,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 378,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 486,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,369,870. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.