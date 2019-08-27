5,213 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 933.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 139.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 122.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $54,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Shares of EFX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.01. 6,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,367. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $145.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.