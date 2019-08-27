3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,105,000 after purchasing an additional 312,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average is $185.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $155.08 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.