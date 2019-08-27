3,928 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. 15,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

