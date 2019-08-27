$312.95 Million in Sales Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to announce $312.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.60 million. Integer reported sales of $305.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Integer stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.52. 181,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.96. Integer has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Integer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 68.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

