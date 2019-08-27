22,658 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ CTVA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,810. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.