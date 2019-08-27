$211.30 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report $211.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $194.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $151.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $762.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.10 million to $816.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $7,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,653,497.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $293,726.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,434,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,897 shares of company stock valued at $19,536,555. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after buying an additional 265,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $3,908,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.64, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

