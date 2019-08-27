1,589,969 Shares in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,589,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Livent by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Livent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in Livent by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Livent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.58 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nomura set a $9.00 price target on Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Livent to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LTHM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,012. Livent Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

