1,576 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,637,000 after acquiring an additional 204,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,233,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,908,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,087,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

