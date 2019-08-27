1,570,818 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,570,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,091,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Ladder Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4,101.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 85,717 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,528.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 62.27, a current ratio of 62.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

