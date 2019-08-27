13,736 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 145,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,843. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

