1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Up 44.4% in August

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PIH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIH. TheStreet cut 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

