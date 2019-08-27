1,339 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 150,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 138,350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.89.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.24. 482,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,676. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

