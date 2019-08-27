$128.67 Million in Sales Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to post sales of $128.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the highest is $135.90 million. HighPoint Resources reported sales of $131.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $484.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $502.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $590.06 million, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $638.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

HPR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 3.09. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

In other news, COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,780 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 100.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

