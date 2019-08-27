$1.02 EPS Expected for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. BB&T reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BB&T will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

BBT traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.02. 3,083,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. BB&T has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BB&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BB&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in BB&T by 49.6% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 149.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T during the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

