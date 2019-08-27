$0.37 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. Franklin Covey posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $133,869.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 51,025.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 37,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,430. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

