-$0.33 EPS Expected for Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.50). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. WBB Securities assumed coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 5,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,216. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

