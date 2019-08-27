$0.03 EPS Expected for Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Permianville Royalty Trust’s earnings. Permianville Royalty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Permianville Royalty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Permianville Royalty Trust.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Permianville Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

PVL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,784. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.