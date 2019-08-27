$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.46 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price target on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 553,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,250 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,717,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 538,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,872. The firm has a market cap of $369.64 million, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

