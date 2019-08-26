Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $45.79, 2,787,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 357% from the average session volume of 610,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

Specifically, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $179,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,643,142.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,634. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Zogenix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 target price on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

