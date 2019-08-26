Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,967 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $51,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Zoetis by 306.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 198.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 156.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.83. 50,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

In related news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $260,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,788.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

