Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Zions Bancorporation NA reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

ZION traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,291. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $448,492.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,272 shares of company stock worth $1,041,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,135,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 336,446 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

