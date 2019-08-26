ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0761 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $13.77 and $7.50. ZCore has a market capitalization of $354,396.00 and $1,301.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,657,545 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

