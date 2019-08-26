Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $6.75 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $6.75 or 0.00065128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Indodax. Zcoin has a market cap of $55.59 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,369.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.94 or 0.01820658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.67 or 0.03003278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00710474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00767491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00497323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,236,293 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, QBTC, Coinroom, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Indodax, BX Thailand, Koinex, Cryptopia, Huobi, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Sistemkoin and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.