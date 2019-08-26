ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $117,823.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $117,823.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00499762 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00128250 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00050934 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,328,050 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

