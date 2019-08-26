Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on Gladstone Land and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $11.49 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

