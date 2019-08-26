Zacks: Brokerages Set $67.00 Target Price for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $67.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IMKTA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $155,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 86.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

