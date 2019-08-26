Zacks: Brokerages Expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). TrueCar reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of TRUE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.65. 29,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,109. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $41,489.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 654.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TrueCar by 1,117.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.