Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.28. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 435,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,738. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $50.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 55,254 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

