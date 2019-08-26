Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.76 Million

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post sales of $416.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $422.97 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $408.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

SEIC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.79. 116,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,866. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $42.27 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.78.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,423. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 73.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 336.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

