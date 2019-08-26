Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $331,934. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 22.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 64,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.64. 14,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.