Zacks: Analysts Expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $5.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.49 billion and the highest is $5.66 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $22.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.70 billion to $22.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

In related news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,296.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,815. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

