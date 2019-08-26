Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will report sales of $141.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limbach’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Limbach posted sales of $135.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Limbach will report full year sales of $559.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.75 million to $559.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $606.00 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $620.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limbach.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Limbach from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

In related news, insider 1347 Investors Llc sold 200,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limbach by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,196,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

