Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce $708.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $699.80 million to $728.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $745.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ENDP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,364,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $679.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,163,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $21,218,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 83,573.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 770,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Endo International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.