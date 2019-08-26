Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Corelogic posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corelogic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $50,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $322,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $1,012,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,274,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Corelogic by 181.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 144.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Corelogic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. 427,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,194. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

