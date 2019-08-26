Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce sales of $155.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.55 million. Cars.com reported sales of $169.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $620.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.54 million to $653.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $645.25 million, with estimates ranging from $589.29 million to $724.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

CARS has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cars.com from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cars.com from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Becky A. Sheehan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,948 shares of company stock worth $470,404. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 253,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 75,890 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Cars.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $20,127,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 557,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,458. The company has a market capitalization of $592.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

