Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $416,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 768,771 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,395.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Douglas Parker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,955.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,000 shares of company stock worth $2,787,070. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,372,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,637,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,362,000 after purchasing an additional 366,191 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,730. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

