Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Given $44.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 64 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

