Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Given $44.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 64 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.
Shares of WF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.
