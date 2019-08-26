Wood & Company Reiterates Sell Rating for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wood & Company in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.00. 237,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,483. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,277 shares of company stock worth $3,259,762 over the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

