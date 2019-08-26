WIZBL (WBL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $124.00

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a total market capitalization of $201,661.00 and $124.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00252674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.01269749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00094923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000409 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

