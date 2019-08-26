WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3,076.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,316,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,274,625 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 326.1% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 266,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 203,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

