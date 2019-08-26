WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.89, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GULF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 28,721 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter.

