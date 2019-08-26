WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $56.11, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) by 3,035.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.31% of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

