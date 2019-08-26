WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61, 393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.93% of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

