Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,288. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $96.50 and a 12-month high of $129.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

