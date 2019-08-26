Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,388,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,882,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,530,290 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

