Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $19.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.