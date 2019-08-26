Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 652 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 93.8% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.19 on Monday, reaching $359.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.