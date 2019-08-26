Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,686 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 41.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,681 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.30 on Monday, reaching $1,167.88. 53,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,171.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,159.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

