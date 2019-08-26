WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 197.2% in August

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 197.2% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY remained flat at $$0.36 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,031. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Todaro bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,762 shares in the company, valued at $47,519.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,123 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

